Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,131,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,225,000 after acquiring an additional 189,607 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in IQVIA by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 31,984 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.80.

IQV opened at $216.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

