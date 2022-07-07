Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,813,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 846,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 145.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 836,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after acquiring an additional 495,802 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $8,482,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,094,520 shares in the company, valued at $336,529,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 624,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,809,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $84.63 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.47.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.