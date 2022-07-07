Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after buying an additional 1,994,048 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 811,130 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $16,172,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $16,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 392,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 337,412 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

