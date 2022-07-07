Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,063,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,239,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 178,761 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 761,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,306,000 after purchasing an additional 217,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 526,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

KB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

