Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $120.91 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.78.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

