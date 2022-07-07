Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BOX were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BOX by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,480,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,800. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.12. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

