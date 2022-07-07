Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,776,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,739,000 after purchasing an additional 179,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,614,000 after acquiring an additional 108,182 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,579,000. B&I Capital AG increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 748,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 500,232 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 219,168 shares during the period. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.83. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 469.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PECO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

