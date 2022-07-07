Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,623 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash stock opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.72. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

