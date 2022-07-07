Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 174 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,413,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total value of $1,183,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $159,833.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.65, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,939,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $9,660,620. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $241.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $244.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

