Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 234 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in VeriSign by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in VeriSign by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in VeriSign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VRSN opened at $176.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.40. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $645,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,832 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

