Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 265 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,852,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 615.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.