Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 285 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Saia were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,244,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $195.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.13.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.