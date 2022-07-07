Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 8,073 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.59.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

