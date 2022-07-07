Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 911 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Five9 stock opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 0.54. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. Five9’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $92,649.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,844.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,604 shares of company stock worth $3,362,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.