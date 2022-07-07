Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases Shares of 41,125 Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 249,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 147,164 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOGL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.96%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

