Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Edison International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after buying an additional 188,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edison International by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after buying an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Edison International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after buying an additional 691,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edison International by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after buying an additional 3,349,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.83.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

