Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,406 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $30,439,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,577,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Under Armour by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,571,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Williams Capital downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

Under Armour Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.