Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.99.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.44) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

