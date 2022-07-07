Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 148.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 14.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

