Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $84.42. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

