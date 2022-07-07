Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 9,281.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,422 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,824 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 1,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 425,455 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,875,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $29.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

