Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,049 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,049 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $67,446,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,797.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 1,175,976 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,065,000 after buying an additional 992,611 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8,895.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,297,000 after buying an additional 916,430 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.