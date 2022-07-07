Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 11,292 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 533,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,205,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,850,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,039,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.