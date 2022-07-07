Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 258 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 574,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after buying an additional 258,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,982 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 932,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,165,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,910.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 94,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NYSE SLG opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.49 and a 1-year high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.311 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.