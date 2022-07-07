Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 385,707 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385,707 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $103,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $3,546,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $1,535,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 408,658 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $16,323,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.55%.

About Itaú Unibanco (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.