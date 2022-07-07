Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 672 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $119.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $216.60. The firm has a market cap of $322.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

