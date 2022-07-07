Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 914 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.
PRF stock opened at $148.85 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $176.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.78.
