Fifth Third Bancorp Takes Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVAV stock opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.47 and a beta of 0.50.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.