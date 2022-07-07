First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,831 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,306,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after purchasing an additional 810,880 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 648,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,877,000 after purchasing an additional 579,719 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,669,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FR stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.03.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

