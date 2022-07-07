First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $25.43 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

