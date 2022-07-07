First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,442 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000.

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $20.41 on Thursday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $31.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

