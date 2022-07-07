Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

