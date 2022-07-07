Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 237,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after purchasing an additional 428,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,856,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,516,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,106,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FCPT opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

