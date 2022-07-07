Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Short Interest Up 18.9% in June

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNV. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $941,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 275,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $131.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

