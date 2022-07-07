Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

