Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Update

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FSNB stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSNB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,450,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

