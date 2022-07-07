GFS Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 477,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,703,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 91,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $140.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

