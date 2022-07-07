Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 20.7% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Globus Medical by 30.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 636,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,940,000 after acquiring an additional 149,126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Globus Medical by 35.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Globus Medical by 183.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMED opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

