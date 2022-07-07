Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 87.4% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,948,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after purchasing an additional 190,902 shares during the last quarter.

GSHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 305.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.93. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $181.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

