Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.15% of Grand Canyon Education worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 538,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,395,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOPE stock opened at $92.26 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

