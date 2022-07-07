Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,672,000 after purchasing an additional 579,702 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,181,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 212,239 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,173,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,096 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.70%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.