Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after buying an additional 857,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 784,439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,266,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 776,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,188,000 after buying an additional 302,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 157.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after buying an additional 262,892 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

