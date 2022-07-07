Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 896,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,247,000 after purchasing an additional 96,729 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.84. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.09%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.