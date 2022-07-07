Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.59

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 133990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

