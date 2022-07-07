Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HL. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.77.

Shares of HL stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.07.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,497,000 after acquiring an additional 601,946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,466,000 after buying an additional 3,534,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,195,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,817,000 after acquiring an additional 441,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 497,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

