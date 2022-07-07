Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $109.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.78.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

