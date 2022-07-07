Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $114.33 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

