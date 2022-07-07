Holloway Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 207,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 11,265 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $266.21 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

