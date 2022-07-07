Holloway Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,525 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.92 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.38. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

