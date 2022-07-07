Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned 0.12% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after acquiring an additional 33,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HOMB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

